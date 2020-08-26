Laurel County to begin in-person classes Sept. 3

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following a special meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education on Wednesday, in-person classes are scheduled to begin Thursday, September 3, 2020, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
The post says parents and students have the option of taking classes online instead of in-person.
The post says more detailed information will be released soon.
The decision goes against the recommendation of Governor Andy Beshear who asked schools to hold-off on in-person instruction until at least September 28, 2020, due to the current state of the coronavirus in Kentucky.
