Former Bell County teacher sentenced in child porn case

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former teacher and coach at Bell County High School was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday in a child pornography case.
WRIL reports 32-year old Jordan Turner, of Middlesboro, was sentenced to just over 15-years in prison (188 months).
Turner was arrested on child pornography charges on April 9, 2018. A federal indictment was handed down on June 28, 2018, on charges of attempted production of child pornography along with receiving, distributing and possessing child pornography, according to the report.
The report says Turner admitted in court that while he was teaching and coaching at Bell County High School, he asked two high school boys for nude photos through Facebook and Kik Messenger in an attempt to get them to engage in sexual activity.
Turner pleaded guilty in March of 2019, according to the report.
Under federal law, Turner must serve 85-percent of his prison sentence before being eligible for parole. He will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for ten-years after his release from prison and he will be required to register as a sex offender.
