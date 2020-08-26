Chase brings morning excitement to neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A police chase brought a little morning excitement to a neighborhood near Tates Creek and Man-O’-War.

Police say they aren’t sure why the suspect fled when officers tried to stop him but he eventually wrecked on Heartwood just off Man O’ War. He took off on foot but was caught in the Racket Club apartment complex just to the east of where he crashed.

Police say patrol officers tried to make an “investigative stop” on the car.

He was taken to UK Medical Center for treatment. A woman in the car with him also was detained, police said. Two young children were in the car, which was a mid-1990s model Infinity.

A police helicopter already was in the sky on patrol and helped officers on the ground keep up with the suspect. It happened at about 9:30 a.m.