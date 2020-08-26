2020 36 Blitz: Franklin County Flyers

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ) – In 2020, the Franklin County Flyers went undefeated in the regular season. They took that 10-0 record into the post season with hopes of a run to Kroger Field. Those hopes ended when they were beat in the second round of the playoffs. Do you think the flyers have forgotten about that? Absolutely not. The 36 Blitz and ABC 36’s Austin Miller rolls to Frankfort to check in on the Franklin County Flyers.

- Advertisement -