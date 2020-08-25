Toyota ‘Miracle League’ cancels fall season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League has canceled its fall baseball season.

“Out of an abundance of caution and following the recommendations of the CDC and our local and state officials, we are going to forgo this season,” said TBML board president Jim Jordan. “The safety and wellbeing of our players, families, and volunteers is our number one priority and obligation.”

The league will focus its attention on preparing for the spring season which begins play in April.

The Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League is a baseball program for youth and adults with special needs.

The leagues play on a specially designed field located at Shillito Park in Lexington. The all-accessible field is the only one of its kind in Kentucky with leagues in both spring and fall.

The League plans to honor its players on a to be determined date this fall and tentatively plan to resume play in the spring of 2021.

The day-to-day operations of the League are managed by the YMCA of Central Kentucky in partnership with the board of directors of the TBML who welcome athletes with special needs to participate, regardless of their condition.

The league serves hundreds of athletes, providing them not only with an outlet for their athletic endeavors, but opportunities for camaraderie, sportsmanship and friendship as well. At the TBML, everyone has an opportunity to play.

For information, visit www.bgml.org.