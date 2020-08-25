Tennessee man arrested on human trafficking charge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) -A Tennessee man has been charged by the Kentucky State Police with promoting human trafficking after an investigation into a missing teenager.

Steven S. Hargrove, 40 of LaVergne, Tenn., was charged after troopers launched a probe Monday morning when parents of a Daviess County girl reported her missing. The investigation led troopers to various parts of Western Kentucky but they finally were able to locate the 15-year-old in southern Daviess County with Hargrove.

Hargrove was arrested without incident. He was transported to Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro where he is currently being lodged.

The investigation is on-going.

