Ohio River bridge reopens between Kentucky, Illinois

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an Ohio River bridge that has been closed for almost four weeks has reopened, six days ahead of schedule.
The “Cairo” Bridge serves as a north-south connection for U.S. 51 between Wickliffe in western Kentucky and Cairo, Illinois.
It is also an east-west transportation corridor for U.S. 60 and U.S. 62.
The bridge carries about 7,000 vehicles per day.
The cabinet says a contractor reopened the bridge to one-lane traffic Tuesday afternoon.
The bridge will continue to be restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal until around Oct. 1.