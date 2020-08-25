McGrath announces two debate appearances, declines another

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
15

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Democratic candidate for United State Senate Amy McGrath has announced two debates she intends to appear in, and has declined an invitation to a third.

McGrath has challenged incumbent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Liberatrian candidate Brad Barron to three debates.

Those will include:

  • WDRB-TV Senate Candidate Debate in mid-September, early October. Moderated by Lawrence Smith. WDRB, a Fox-affiliate, extended invitations to McGrath, McConnell and Barron.
  • KET Kentucky Tonight Forum on Oct. 26 hosted by Renee Shaw. KET announced today it would be extending invitations to the qualifying candidates: McGrath, McConnell and Barron.

“When making decisions about how we run our campaigns, we should be thoughtful about being inclusive, and we should make sure we reach all Kentuckians who are having to dig out from the worst economic and health crisis in a century,” McGrath said. “We need to be forward thinking with each of these debates and forums and not simply rely on the status quo to reach voters, when the status quo clearly isn’t working for them.”

She says she will make her third debate pick at a later date.

Kentucky Farm Bureau says McGrath will not be attending its U.S. Senate Candidate Forum on Monday.

The bureau calls the decision disappointing.

McConnell has accepted the invitation and will participate in the event.

 

 

Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer