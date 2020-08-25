Max Duffy named Associated Press First-Team Preseason All-American

Senior punter won the Ray Guy Award and led the nation in punting in 2019

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – University of Kentucky senior punter Max Duffy was named First-Team Preseason All-America by the Associated Press on Tuesday, adding to his burgeoning list of accolades heading into the 2020 season.

 

- Advertisement -

Duffy, a native of Perth, Australia, was named a unanimous first-team specialist after an impressive 2019 season. Kentucky led the nation in net punting with a 44.55-yard net average and Duffy led the nation in punting at 48.10 yards per punt. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter and was named a first-team All-American by the AP, Sporting News, ESPN, FWAA, Walter Camp, AFCA Coaches’, The Athletic, USA Today, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He is UK’s career punt leader with a 46.3-yard average.

 

He also has earned 2020 preseason first-team All-America accolades by CBS Sports, Phil Steele, Sporting News, Athlon Sports and Walter Camp and preseason first-team All-SEC honors by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

 

Off the field, Duffy graduated in December of 2019 with a degree in psychology and is currently working on a master’s degree in kinesiology and health promotion. He has been named to the Southeastern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll, the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and has been listed on the Dean’s List twice. He also is active in community service, volunteering at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital with “Tuesdays with the Wildcats” and “In the Huddle with KCH.”

 

Duffy, a native of Perth, Australia, was named a unanimous first-team specialist after an impressive 2019 season. Kentucky led the nation in net punting with a 44.55-yard net average and Duffy led the nation in punting at 48.10 yards per punt. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter and was named a first-team All-American by the AP, Sporting News, ESPN, FWAA, Walter Camp, AFCA Coaches’, The Athletic, USA Today, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He is UK’s career punt leader with a 46.3-yard average.

 

He also has earned 2020 preseason first-team All-America accolades by Phil Steele, Sporting News, Athlon Sports and Walter Camp and preseason first-team All-SEC honors by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

 

Kentucky is scheduled to open the season at Auburn on Sept. 26.

Previous articleUPDATE: Police Chief offers insight into Mall shooting response
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com