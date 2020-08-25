Kentucky Tonight announces candidate programs for 2020 election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Voters can mark their calendars for October.
Kentucky Educational Television – KET — continues its in-depth political coverage with Kentucky Tonight programs featuring candidates in the 2020 general election races.
Hosted by Renee Shaw, Kentucky Tonight programs with candidates will air Mondays, Oct. 5 – 26 at 8/7 pm on KET. The programs also will stream live at KET.org/live and will be archived online.
Invitations to the qualifying candidates are being extended at this time. KET has established the schedule for candidate appearances on Kentucky Tonight as it appears below:
Monday, Oct. 5:
- U.S. Rep. James Cormer—Republican, First Congressional District
- U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie—Republican, Second Congressional District
- U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth—Democrat, Third Congressional District
- U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers—Republican, Fifth Congressional District
Monday, Oct. 12:
- U.S. Rep Thomas Massie—Republican, Fourth Congressional District
- Alexandra Owensby—Democrat candidate, Fourth Congressional District
Monday, Oct. 19:
- U.S. Rep. Andy Barr—Republican, Sixth Congressional District
- Josh Hicks—Democratic candidate, Sixth Congressional District
Monday, Oct. 26:
- U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell—Republican
- Amy McGrath—Democrat candidate
- Brad Barron—Libertarian candidate
Viewers with questions and comments may send email to kytonight@ket.org or use the message form at KET.org/kytonight. Viewers may also submit questions and comments on Twitter @KyTonightKET.
The phone number for viewer questions during the program is 1-800-494-7605. All messages should include first and last name and town or county.
Candidates appearing on these programs have demonstrated satisfaction of KET’s candidate invitation criteria, published at KET.org/candidate-invitation-criteria. The proposed live broadcast schedule is subject to change.
Kentucky Tonight is a weekly KET production.