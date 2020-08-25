Handicapper says Derby is a two-horse race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/TwinSpires) – TwinSpires, the official wagering partner of the Kentucky Derby, is preparing for the annual barrage of bets on the Run for the Roses.

More than $250 million was wagered on the Kentucky Derby Day program last year, with more than $165 million of that on the Kentucky Derby race alone.

- Advertisement -

As discussions intensify around which horse will win America’s Greatest Race, TwinSpires handicapper Ed DeRosa is feeling as optimistic as ever that he’s identified the winner.

“I’ve never felt so confident in the Kentucky Derby being a two-horse race this far out than what I am this year,” said De Rosa. “The race will be won by either Tiz The Law or Art Collector, and the rest will be fighting it out for third.”

The Barclay Tagg-trained Tiz The Law has strung three consecutive Grade 1 wins together this year, and has faster Brisnet Speed Ratings. Art Collector is yet to win a Grade 1 race, but the Thomas Drury-trained Louisville horse is undefeated in his 3-year-old campaign, including victories in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland and the Ellis Park Derby.

“Both horses have an explosive turn of foot and have run away with nothing but impressive victories this year,” De Rosa said.

Betting on this year’s Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve opens on Friday, Sept. 4. TwinSpires is offering new players a $200 bonus if they sign up with the code GET200.