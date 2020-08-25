Elderly man found dead following accident

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville are investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday afternoon in Todd County.

The single-car crash happened on Slaughters Road in the Lewisburg Community.

Preliminary investigation revealed 83-year-old Kenneth M. Warren, of Lewisburg, was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound on Slaughters Road when the SUV left the right side of the road and continued down a steep embankment for approximately 75 feet before coming to a stop.

Warren was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Todd County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Hunter Carroll.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Todd County Sheriff’s Department, Todd County EMS, Elkton Police Department, Todd County Coroner’s Office, Todd County Rescue, and Gunn’s Towing.