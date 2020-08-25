Derby Day tradition to return to Waveland

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While the Kentucky Derby will run without fans this year due to the pandemic, a tradition at Waveland State Historic Site will continue.

“We will be serving an elegant breakfast in our beautiful mansion,” said Charla Reed, Park Manager at Waveland State Historic Site.

- Advertisement -

The annual Derby Day breakfast will include a wide variety of beverages and other breakfast staples, “We will have our hot brown dish, cheese grits, fruit, vanilla bean scones and homemade lemon curds and jam. Of course, we have to have the Derby pie bar.”

Reed says servers will also be dressed in period clothing.

And to ensure everyone’s safety, Reed says there will be some added safety precautions, “We won’t be serving on fine china this year as we normally do.”

Reed says everyone must wear a mask and tables will be spaced out both indoors and outdoors.

“A lot of people love the tradition of dressing up, putting on a hat and making a big day out of it,” said Reed.

Despite the change in date, Reed says “Let’s celebrate the Derby and Kentucky and there’s no better place than Waveland.”

Reservations must be made by calling 859-272-3611. Tickets are $45 per person. The breakfast takes place on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click HERE.

Source: Waveland State Historic Site
Previous articleClark County native takes post with Fayette Alliance
Next articleHandicapper says Derby is a two-horse race
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!