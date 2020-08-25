Derby Day tradition to return to Waveland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While the Kentucky Derby will run without fans this year due to the pandemic, a tradition at Waveland State Historic Site will continue.
“We will be serving an elegant breakfast in our beautiful mansion,” said Charla Reed, Park Manager at Waveland State Historic Site.
The annual Derby Day breakfast will include a wide variety of beverages and other breakfast staples, “We will have our hot brown dish, cheese grits, fruit, vanilla bean scones and homemade lemon curds and jam. Of course, we have to have the Derby pie bar.”
Reed says servers will also be dressed in period clothing.
And to ensure everyone’s safety, Reed says there will be some added safety precautions, “We won’t be serving on fine china this year as we normally do.”
Reed says everyone must wear a mask and tables will be spaced out both indoors and outdoors.
“A lot of people love the tradition of dressing up, putting on a hat and making a big day out of it,” said Reed.
Despite the change in date, Reed says “Let’s celebrate the Derby and Kentucky and there’s no better place than Waveland.”
Reservations must be made by calling 859-272-3611. Tickets are $45 per person. The breakfast takes place on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.
For more information, click HERE.