AG Daniel Cameron addresses race at Tuesday night RNC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three Kentuckians spoke Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron getting a prime-time spot.

The first Kentuckian to speak, U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul. He made an appeal to people who are against wars in the middle east.

“Beause he believes as I do, that a strong america cannot fight endless wars. We must not continue to leave our blood and treasury in middle east quagmires,” Paul said.

As part of the RNC’s theme “America, land of opportunity” people across the country from various backgrounds were able to speak Nicholas Sandmann was one of them.

He’s a Covington Catholic graudate, known for a confrontation with a native american man at a protest last year that made national news.

He says he was a victim of defamation from what he calls a biased media.

“And if advancing their narrative ruined the reputation and future of a teen from Covington, Kentucky then so be it. ‘That would teach him not to wear a maga hat.’ I learned what happened to me had a name. It was called being cancelled,” Sandmann said.

Finishing the speech by putting his Make America Great Again on. The hat that sparked the controversy to begin with.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron described as a rising star in the GOP taking on the role of discussing race as it is on the forefront of minds nationwide.

“Who says there is no “Diversity” of thought in the black community. Mr. Vice President [Joe Biden] look at me, I am black. We are not all the same, sir. I am not in chains. My mind is my own. And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin,” Cameron said.

Cameron briefly mentioned Breonna Taylor saying unjust acts won’t go unseen, but also, anarchy will not be tolerated.

And while he separates blue and red Cameron also leaned on unity

“Let me close with something my mom has always said: that this country’s many faces comprise a family, not separate parts to be divided against each other,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel is scheduled to speak on the last night of the RNC on Thursday.