Richmond Police seek robbery suspect, info

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police are seeking a suspect and information on a robbery that occurred just before 7 a.m. Monday.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at Valero gas station located on North Keeneland Drive. A man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

The robber left with an undetermined amount of cash, police said. No injuries have been reported, and investigators are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 859-624-4776 or email detective@richmond.ky.us