Military training plane with landing gear problems lands safely at Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A small military training plane evacuating Florida ahead of two approaching tropical storms, landed safely at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport Sunday night after having landing gear problems, according to the airport.
The airport says the pilot indicated he couldn’t get the plane’s landing gear down.
Emergency personnel and vehicles from the airport and the Lexington Fire Department responded to the runway.
The airport says the pilot eventually was able to manually get the landing gear down and landed safely. The pilot wasn’t hurt. He was the only person on the plane.
The plane is a T-6 Texas II.
*Note: The image of the plane that accompanies this story is the same model airplane, not the actual aircraft that landed safely at Blue Grass Airport.
