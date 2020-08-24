Homeowner catches man trying to steal truck

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Somerset man is charged with trying to steal a truck after the owner catches him in the act.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, at about 6:55 a.m. Sunday, deputies Zach Mayfield and Branson Patterson responded to a 911 call of a homeowner who was holding a subject at gunpoint in the 800 block of Stewart Road, five miles east of Somerset.

Upon arrival at the residence, Deputies found 28-year-old Derrick J. Johnson,of Barnett Street in Somerset, being held at gunpoint by the homeowner.

Johnson was discovered inside the resident’s vehicle attempting to alter the ignition system in order to steal the vehicle. A window of the truck had been broken to gain entry.

Inside the truck Deputies discovered burglary tools and a backpack containing syringes. The victim of the attempted auto theft denied the tools or backpack belonged to him.

Johnson is charged with the following: two counts of theft, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and other offenses.