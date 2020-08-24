Floyd County parents need to make changes for meal delivery

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd County School Superintendent Danny Adkins has made some important announcements regarding meal delivery to children.

“Since March of this year, we have been delivering meals to kids by bus or through parents picking up meals at our schools. From that time, we have served about 1,050,000 meals to

Floyd County kids. We want to continue and there’s some regulations that we have to adhere to in order to keep delivering meals,” Adkins said.

“Once again we ask you to be patient and flexible because as you know, things can change quickly. Having said that, as of now, here’s what you need to know about our meal delivery,” he continued.

The changes are:

 The Summer Feeding program will end on August 28.

 We will not deliver meals August 31, September 1-4 and September 7 (Labor Day).

 Meal delivery will resume on September 8.

 As of today, only children enrolled in Floyd County Schools will be eligible for meal delivery. This is different as we have been feeding any child ages 1 to 18 and we hope to see this change.

 Parents must fill out a new form per child in order to get meals delivered. We cannot deliver meals to any students for which we do not have completed forms.

“There’s two ways you can complete this form. We have a link to an online version or you can obtain a paper copy from the school that your children attend,” Adkins says.

“I want to thank our incredible food service and transportation family as they have been preparing and delivering about 40,000 meals every week for months. We are so grateful for the work they have done and continue to do.

“Please make sure you have registered your child online for this upcoming school year and if you have questions or if you do not have access to the internet, please call the school your child attends,” Adkins stated. “After your child is registered, please fill out the form for meal delivery because we cannot bring meals to your children unless this form is completed. And please don’t forget to complete the Device Training/Renewal Form so your child can receive his or her device and be ready for September 8!”

For meal delivery, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxz4