Fayette crosses 5,000 mark in COVID cases; free at-home tests still available

A limited number of at-home COVID-19 test kits are available each day for Lexington residents without transportation. Call 859-899-2222 for help 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday for help.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

The county reported no new deaths, leaving the total at 53.

In August alone, the county has had 1,812 cases, already a one-month record compared to the previous record of 1,702 in July.

According to the Health Department’s update, as of Monday morning, 4,080 people have reported recovering, an increase of 176 from Saturday morning.

Of the weekend numbers, 44 were University of Kentucky students, bringing to 449 the number of UK students who have tested positive, according to the report.

According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department’s morning update Monday, the numbers included 156 cases — 84 Saturday and 72 Sunday.

The mark comes as the department offers a limited number of free at-home coronavirus test kits.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County coronavirus cases crossed another milestone during the weekend, topping 5,000 at 5,067 cases.

Because the number of test kits is limited, if the Health Department receives more requests than available, they will be prioritized based upon:

• Experiencing 1 or more COVID-19 symptoms

• Known contact with a case or symptomatic person

• Healthcare workers

• Underlying health conditions.