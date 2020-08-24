83.8 F
Lexington
Monday, August 24, 2020
Fayette County to follow KHSAA fall sports schedule

Fayette County to follow KHSAA fall sports schedule

Tom Kenny
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools will follow the fall sports schedule set by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA).

The decision came Monday night during a Fayette County Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Manny Caulk says if the district were to see a spike in coronavirus cases due to sports, it wouldn’t hesitate to stop practices and games.

Under the KHSAA schedule, fall sports practices could begin today across the state.  Last Friday, Fayette County Public Schools called off practices so the board could further explore what fall sports should look like in the midst of the pandemic.

With Monday’s decision, practices can begin, fall sports competition can begin September 7, with the exception of football, which is scheduled to begin with the first round of games on September 11.

Prior to Monday’s board meeting, student-athletes and parents gathered outside the district’s administration building rallying in support of following the KHSAA fall sports schedule.

 

Tom Kenny
