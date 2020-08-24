FAA Training Program coming to Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) is one of only 26 schools chosen to offer a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Training Program, the school announced Monday.
The program is called the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Collegiate Training Program (UAS-CTI).
HCTC is the only school in the state chosen for the program.
The program is designed to prepare students for careers in (UAS), also known as drones.
If interested, classes begin Monday, September 14, 2020. The course is 12-weeks long.
To register, call 606-487-3293.
There is also a class that prepares students to get a Remote Pilot Test Prep License. To register, call 606-487-3632.