One dead in single-car crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was killed in a late night single-car crash in Lexington on Saturday, according to Lexington Police.
Investigators say the crash happened on Paris Pike near a Speedway gas station just after 11:00 p.m.
Police say there was only one person in the car, who died at the scene.
The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
A stretch of Paris Pike was closed overnight as the Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) investigated the cause of the crash.
The road has since reopened.