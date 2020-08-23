Lexington Catholic returns to virtual learning Monday due to positive COVID-19 tests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Catholic High School is switching from in-person instruction to virtual learning on Monday, August 24, 2020, after positive COVID-19 cases at the school, according to a letter from the school’s president and principal that was sent out on Sunday.
The positive cases were reported by parents of students and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, according to the school letter.
The letter says the decision to switch to online learning-only was made “out of an abundance of caution.”
Lexington Catholic High School officials say in the letter they hope to resume in-person classes on September 8, 2020.
Catholic schools in Kentucky did not follow Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation to delay in-person instruction until at least September 28, 2020. Lexington Catholic began in-person classes August 19, 2020.
Lexington Catholic has also suspended athletic practices on Monday and Tuesday of this week, according to the letter. Schools statewide are deciding whether to follow the decision by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) to proceed with fall sports.