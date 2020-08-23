Clark County quickly fills slots after firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Clark County Fire Department was forced to quickly hire new firefighters after one of its firefighter’s tested positive for the coronavirus and others had to self-quarantine, according to the Clark County Health Department.
After contact tracing, seven Clark County firefighters had to begin a 14-days quarantine. The infected firefighter is self-isolating at home, according to the health department.
The Winchester Fire Department is also prepared to help fill any gaps so no emergency goes unanswered in the county.
This is the first case involving a first responder testing positive for COVID-19 in the county, according to the health department.
