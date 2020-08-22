UPDATE: Group continues push on mascot discussion

A STATEMENT FROM SOME OF THE ORGANIZERS OF THE EFFORT TO CHANGE THE MASCOT IS AT THE END OF THIS STORY

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 9 P.M. THURSDAY, AUG. 20, 2020

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Boyle County High School’s ‘Rebels’ nickname will stay for now, but the logo at the center of dueling petitions will be retired, after action taken Thursday night by the school’s site-based decision making council, according to an alumnus behind one of the petition’s.

The council also voted to create a minority support council for students, according to 2017 alumnus Jordan Drake.

The logo features a Civil War-era cavalry soldier astride a rearing horse with a saber held aloft. It has been used since the 1960’s.

In late June, a petition was circulated calling for the school to get rid of the ‘Rebel’ mascot because of its racist imagery.

According to the petition, the mascot celebrates people who attempted to secede from the United States in order to maintain slavery and is a racist image.

Two weeks after the petition was introduced, a counter-petition was circulated in support of the nickname and logo.

The decision by the SBDM council isn’t the end of this discussion. The Boyle County Board of Education will review the decision.

STATEMENT FROM ORGANIZERS OF EFFORT TO CHANGE MASCOT

Coalition Statement on Boyle County High School Mascot Deliberations Boyle County High School SBDM unanimously recommends changing mascot logo, name ‘Rebels’ will be discussed further

A petition started on June 28 to change Boyle County High School’s mascot, the ‘Rebel,’ has collected the signatures and support of a coalition made up of over 240 students, alumni, former teachers, coaches, parents and other community members.

Yesterday (Thursday, Aug. 20) afternoon, the School-Based Decision Making Council discussed the mascot for the second time, unanimously agreeing to change the mascot logo but opting to keep the name ‘Rebels’ and further clarify the change sought by students and community members.

Petitioners contend that both the mascot name and image, adopted as area schools were integrated in 1963 and which, from early on, included a confederate flag in the logo, can be easily interpreted as support for a legacy of racism and intolerance. From its beginning, the

school newspaper was called the Confederate, leaving no doubt about the association between the selected name and those who attempted to maintain slavery. In a personal letter submitted to the Council, alumnus Jordan Drake ’17 provided research demonstrating that the mascot was associated with the Confederacy from the school’s inception. He states, “Traditions can be harmful and I believe the harm being done is more important than keeping the name of a school mascot.”

Principal Mark Wade began the discussion by apologizing for not knowing the full history of the mascot and recommending some changes. He later stated, “We don’t want any ties to anything that’s racist, we don’t want any ties to anything that’s of the Confederacy.” He also summarized conversations conducted since the last meeting and committed to creating a minority student support group, as requested by students and community members. He then put forward a motion recommending changing the mascot logo but retaining the name Rebels.

Eli Edwards, a teacher who sits on the council, agreed that “symbols are important” and

committed to accepting new information and using it to guide decisions. He called the motion “an important first step, a very symbolic step,” that will bring Boyle County High School closer to its educational mission of helping every student achieve their full potential.

Michelle Feistritzer, another teacher on the Council, asked for clarification about whether

community discussion and requests were regarding the image, the name, or both. Mr. Wade affirmed that seeking clarity is the next step, emphasizing, “We’re going to continue to listen to students” and that today’s decision may change again in the future. The council unanimously agreed to recommend changing the mascot image but not the name at this time.

The working group of alumni seeking the mascot change appreciate the consideration that this matter is being given. Ultimately, the coalition seeks a change of the mascot in both name and image, as detailed in the petition. “I wore the Rebels jersey as a varsity soccer player and captain,” says Leah Missik, spokesperson for the group, “and the name was the issue; the image was not on our uniforms. Of course the dictionary definition of ‘rebel’ doesn’t include ties to the Confederacy and racism, but that doesn’t negate the fact that the name embodies a very real cultural connotation that has caused a lot of pain and should not be ignored.”

“I want to acknowledge that meaningful change often takes time, and we appreciate the Council’s consideration of this issue,” says Liz Congleton, a spokesperson who has been in

touch with the Council since July. “That being said, with so many other options available for a mascot, trying to ‘rebrand’ something that’s perceived as racist seems like a half-measure that will only need to be further remedied down the line.”

This group has identified fifty other schools across the country that are being asked to change their Rebel mascot or have already done so. Some schools have recently rebranded, retiring explicit Confederate or military imagery. However, these same schools are still being asked to change the name due to its history and associations. Indeed, Boyle County High School has rebranded its logo multiple times, including removing more overt Confederate associations such as the flag, but the connection remains for the hundreds of petitioners.

Organizers will continue to advocate for changing the Rebels mascot in name and logo, as well as support other measures to make the school a more welcoming and supportive environment for all students and members of the community.