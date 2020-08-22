Rally held in Campton against child sex trafficking and child abuse

CAMPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday morning people gathered downtown to bring awareness to ending child sex trafficking and child abuse.

Melissa porter helped organize the event. She says the group started marching around 11 Saturady morning and went until around 1 p.m.

Like many rallies, there were chants and signs.

Porter says she wants Wolfe County to be an example for change and for any victims in the area to know they’re supported.

Unlike many other Save Our Children rallies nationwide, Porter says Saturday’s rally is in no way a reference to QANON, a conspiracy group.