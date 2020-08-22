Pride Organization says it’s launching the first statewide LGBTQ survey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bluegrass Black Pride, Inc. and Pride Community Services organization says it’s launching the first ever statewide assessment of LGBTQ+ community needs and wellness.

It’s supported by a grant from JustFundKY and the organizations said on Facebook, “this important study will provide us with critical information on how lives of LGBTQ+ Kentuckians can be improved.”

If you are 18 or older, live in Kentucky, and are part of the LGBTQ+ community, you’re encouraged to completing the survey by clicking here.