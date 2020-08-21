Versailles man sought from Nebraska to Lexington

Ruhe located a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that turned out to be reported stole in Lexigton on July 31.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department, K9 Deputy Abbott and Deputy Jacob Ruhe received a tip in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked at a residence in the Streamland subdivision in Danville.

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators in Boyle County and as far away as Nebraska are looking for a suspect.

The suspect is 27-year-old Brian Chad Wheeler, of Versailles, according to the department.

Wheeler has outstanding warrants in several counties in Kentucky, as well as an warrant out of Nebraska.

Wheeler has additional charges pending in Boyle County for receiving stolen property under $10,000 stemming from the stolen truck.

Anyone with information should contact the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office.