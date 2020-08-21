Trigg County sheriff forced out for witness tampering

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes is resigning effective the ed of August after being indicted for witness tampering and other charges.

The 50-year-old Barnes, of Gracey, also was indicted for providing alcohol to a person under 21, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

- Advertisement -

The alcohol charge is a Class A misdemeanor and the witness tampering is a class D felony.

An investigation conducted jointly by the Kentucky State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Kentucky found that in February 2020, Barnes provided alcohol to a person under the age of 21. They also discovered that several months later, during the investigation, he knowingly practiced deceit with the intent to affect the testimony of a potential witness, Cameron said.

Since 2018, Barnes has served as the Sheriff of Trigg County, but he has tendered his resignation effective Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

“Any individual who tampers with a witness and facilitates underage drinking must be held accountable for their crimes, especially members of the law enforcement community,” said Cameron.

The Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case. Assistant Attorney General Alexander Garcia will prosecute the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

A warrant has been issued for Barnes arrest, and a full cash bond is set at $2,500.