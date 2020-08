LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager missing since overnight is sought in Laurel County.

According to Sheriff John Root, 17-year-old Damion Massingale was last seen Thursday night on Haley Ridge Road about two miles north of London. He left and has not been seen since.

Deputy Brad Mink is handling the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.