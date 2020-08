LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating after one person was shot Friday morning.

Police say they responded to the area of North Broadway Park and McClain Drive near downtown at about 5:20 a.m. on a shots fired call.

- Advertisement -

They say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they do not have any suspect information. Officers are still on scene.