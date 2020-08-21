Man killed in accident on Bluegrass Parkway

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 26-year-old Bardstown man died Thursday night when he lost control of the truck he was driving ad it flipped o the Bluegrass Parkway.
According to the Kentucky State Police, Jason Robeck died in the accident, which happened shortly after 10 p.m. on the Parkway at the 22 mile marker in Nelson County.
Robeck was westbound o the Parkway in a 2003 Ford pickup when the truck crossed the media ad flipped several times, coming to rest in the eastbound lanes, the KSP said.
A second collision occurred when a eastbound 2012 Hyundai passenger car drive by 34-year-old by Amy Bunch, of Bardstown, hit Robeck’s truck, troopers said.
Robeck was pronounced dead at the scene by the Nelson County Coroner’s office.
Bunch was not injured and required no medical treatment.
The affected portion of the Bluegrass Parkway was closed for approximately four hours to allow troopers to investigate the collision.
Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Nelson County Sheriffs Department, Bardstown Fire Department, Nelson County EMS, Nelson County EMS and the Nelson County Coroners Office. This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Scott Wheatley.