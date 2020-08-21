Madison County reports second coronavirus-related death

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Health Department has reported the county’s second coronavirus-related death since the outbreak began in March.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family as they mourn the loss of their loved one during this difficult time,” said Judge Executive Reagan Taylor. “The passing of yet another Madison Countian is a reminder that the virus is still very present in our community. I continue to encourage citizens to make responsible choices, as recommended by the CDC and our local Health Department, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

As of Thursday, the county had reported 1,063 total cases with 34 new ones.

The department reported 517 people recovered, 542 at home, and three hospitalized.

Madison County Health Department continues to urge residents to take actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Madison County and across the Commonwealth.

Those actions are:

frequent hand washing

avoiding mass gatherings

maintaining at least a 6-foot distance between yourself and others when in a public space

wearing a face mask that covers the mouth and nose

staying home if you are sick

cooperating with contact tracing investigation

For information about COVID-19, Madison County residents can call (859) 623-7312 or (859) 986-1192, or visit the following recommended links: www.kycovid19.ky.gov, www.cdc.gov, www.madisoncountyhealthdept.org.

A list of COVID-19 testing sites in Madison County remains available on the Madison County Health department webpage.

Daily case counts are shared Monday through Friday on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Graphs charting a seven-day average of daily case counts are also shared each Monday.