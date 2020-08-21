4 busted for drugs at run-down trailer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four people have been arrested o drug charges after Laurel County Sheriff’s drug investigators and drug agents seized cash and suspected heroin, meth and other drugs at about 4 p.m. Friday at a run-down trailer on Moren Town Road about a half mile north of London.

According to Sheriff John Root, the four charged are:

Kimberly Ann Croucher age 31 of Moren Town Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary Ray Wagers age 42 of Moren Town Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

Diane Beverly age 62 of Boggs Rd., Lily charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

Adam Lovitt age 30 of Woodford Cemetery Rd., Williamsburg charged with possession of a controlled substance – heroin; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office on the investigation were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Richard Dalrymple, Deputy Robert Reed, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler and his K-9 ”Edge”, Bailiff Dustin Saylor, Bailiff Dylan Messer, Bailiff Paige Vanhook.