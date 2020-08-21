I-64 Eastbound closed until 9 or later Friday because of big-rig wreck

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Both lanes of eastbound I-64 will remain blocked just east of Grayson Exit 172 in Carter County for the next 4 to 5 hours as emergency crews respond to an overturned tractor-trailer.

A 12-mile detour for eastbound I-64 traffic has been established at Exit 172 to KY 1 (Carol Malone Boulevard) south through Grayson to US 60 east, then back on to I-64 at Coalton (Exit 181) in Boyd County.

Due to heavy traffic, motorists are advised to avoid the area if they can, or seek alternate routes.