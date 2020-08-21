Georgetown, Versailles residents named to Wildlife, Ag commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— appointed Lesa Seibert and Joshua Ravencraft as members of the Commission on Small Business Advocacy. Gov. Beshear has reappointed Herbert McKee.
- Lesa Seibert of Louisville is the owner of Mightily. She shall replace Earl Hamm, whose term has expired. Mrs. Seibert shall serve for a term expiring August 22, 2022. Ms. Seibert has also been named Vice Chair of the Commission
- Joshua Ravencraft of Morehead is the founder of New Frontier, Inc. He shall replace Malissa Shelton, whose term has expired. Mr. Ravencraft shall serve for a term expiring August 22, 2023.
- Herb McKee of Henderson is a consultant. Mr. McKee has also been appointed as Chair of the Commission.
— appointed Robert Lear as a member of the Fish & Wildlife Resources Commission.
- Robert Lear of Versailles is a real estate agent for Keller Williams Bluegrass Reality. He shall replace Cortney Shewmaker. Mr. Lear shall serve for a term expiring August 13, 2024.
— appointed David Rink and Mac Stone as members of the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation Board of Directors.
- David Rink of Finchville is a corporate banker at Old National Bank. He shall replace Donna Amburgey, whose term has expired. Mr. Rink shall serve for a term expiring June 26, 2024.
- Mac Stone of Georgetown is a farmer. He shall replace Charles Adams, whose term has expired. Mr. Stone shall serve for a term expiring June 26, 2024.
— appointed Lindsey Case as member of the Kentucky Airport Zoning Commission.
- Lindsey Case of Louisa is a teacher. She shall replace Robert Riggs, whose term has expired. Ms. Case shall serve for a term expiring August 8, 2024.
— appointed Clest Lanier as a member of the Historic Properties Advisory Commission.
- Clest Lanier of Louisville is the Director of Community Engagement for the University of Louisville’s College of Arts & Sciences. She shall replace Marion Forcht, whose term has expired. Ms. Lanier shall serve for a term expiring August 11, 2024.
— appointed Representative Adam Koenig and Naveed Chowhan as members of the Kentucky Equine Drug Research Council.
- Rep. Adam Koenig of Erlanger is a state representative and realtor for Coldwell Banker. He shall replace Damon Thayer, whose term has expired. Rep. Koenig shall serve for a term expiring August 1, 2024.
- Dr. Naveed Chowhan of Louisville is a physician. He shall serve for a term expiring August 1, 2024. Dr. Chowhan shall also serve as Chair.
— reappointed Stephen Collins of Shelbyville as a member of the Kentucky Heritage Council.
— appointed Gus Hauser and Raquel Carter as members of the Kentucky Real Estate Commission.
- Gus Hauser of London is the COO of PT Pros. He shall replace Billy Beckham, whose term has expired. Mr. Hauser shall serve for a term expiring June 15, 2023.
- Raquel Carter of Lexington is the owner of Guide Reality, Inc. She shall replace Shirley Wiseman, whose term has expired. Ms. Carter shall serve for a term expiring June 15, 2023.
— appointed Lisa Chaney as a member of the Commission on Human Rights.
- Lisa Chaney of Willisburg is the president of Impetus Consulting, Inc. She shall replace Jerry Cowherd, who has resigned. Ms. Chaney shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term expiring September 12, 2021.
— appointed Ralph Halcomb as a member of the Kentucky Board of Home Inspectors.
- Ralph Halcomb of Gray is the principal of Knox County Area Technology Center. He shall replace Larry Walden, whose term has expired. He shall serve for a term expiring June 15, 2023.
— appointed Joy Brown, Jeffrey Dembo, Marlon Sams, Clay Cottongim, William Brammel, Frank Beaty, Patrick Manning, Mason Chamblee, Lane Hettich, Paul Whalen, and John Denton as members of the State Advisory Committee for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
- Joy Brown of Morehead is the tourism executive director for Morehead Tourism Commission. She shall replace John Kington, whose term has expired. Ms. Brown shall serve for a term expiring August 17, 2022.
- Jeffrey Dembo of Lancaster is a retired professor. He shall replace William Adkisson, whose term has expired. Mr. Dembo shall serve for a term expiring August 17, 2022.
- Marlon Sams of Corbin is the City Manager. He shall replace Ronnie Claiborne, whose term has expired. Mr. Sams shall serve for a term expiring August 17, 2022.
- Clay Cottongim of Shelbyville is the director of Parks and Recreation for the Shelby County Parks Board. He shall replace Russell Edwards, whose term has expiring. Mr. Cottongim shall serve for a term expiring August 17, 2022.
- William Brammel of Crestwood is an attorney at DBL Law. He shall replace Vanessa Lenear, whose term has expired. Mr. Brammel shall serve for a term expiring August 17, 2022.
- Frank Beaty of Eubank is retired. He shall replace John Triplett, whose term has expired. Mr. Beaty shall serve for a term expiring August 17, 2022.
- Patrick Manning of Mount Sterling is the executive director of Mt. Sterling-Montgomery Co Parks and Rec. He shall replace Jeffrey Holland, whose term has expired. Mr. Manning shall serve for a term expiring August 17, 2022.
- Mason Chamblee of Lexington is a recreational programmer of the City of Richmond. He shall replace Nelson Scott, whose term has expired. Mr. Chamblee shall serve for a term expiring August 17, 2022.
- Lane Hettich of Louisville is an insurance salesman for AssuredPartners. She shall replace Chester Hayes, whose term has expired. Ms. Hettich shall serve for a term expiring August 17, 2022.
- Paul Whalen of Fort Thomas is an attorney for the US Department of Energy. He shall replace Doug Morgan, whose term has expired. Mr. Whalen shall serve for a term expiring August 17, 2022.
- John Denton of Smith Mills is a farmer. He shall replace Kathy Hopkins, whose term has expired. Mr. Denton shall serve for a term expiring August 17, 2022.