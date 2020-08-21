First district to open closing for two weeks because of coronavirus

Dear Students, Parents/Guardians, Staff, and Community Members of Green County Schools:Due to increased activity of COVID-19 in the area, Green County Schools Active Case Index has reached the “red light” phase. The Green County Schools plan for reopening communicates the need for a long term closure once our index reaches this phase. At this time, Green County Schools would like to provide parents and our community a notice of a closure that will be necessary. The first closure date will occur on Monday, August 24. For planning purposes, families should plan for a closure of two weeks with a goal of returning to in-person classes after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 8 if our Active Case Index permits.Also, Green County Schools received unofficial notice today that an employee of the district received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. Although unofficial, we consider this a valid notice. The employee that tested positive works for Green County High School and recently worked within the district. This individual adhered to mitigation procedures that have been published in our reopening plan. Once official, if there are individuals that have been in direct contact (closer than 6 feet) with this employee for longer than ten minutes, they will be contacted by our local health department in regards to quarantining procedures. Please help us as we keep this employee in our thoughts and prayers. At this time, the district is unaware of any students that have tested positive for COVID-19. The district will continue to remain transparent with our community and we will continue to take necessary precautions in order to maintain the health and safety of our students, their families, and our staff.Thank you for your patience and support during this trying time! #GCSchools #WeCARE
GREEN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One week after opening its schools with -in-person classes, the Green County School District in Central Kentucky is closing for two weeks because the coronavirus rate is rising rapidly i the community.
Superintendent William Hodges made the announcement on social media and the district’s web sites Friday morning. The closure is effective Monday ad will last two weeks.
“Today our community Active Case Index has reached 7.98. We have had a great week in our school system and are unaware of any student cases, but the increase in community cases has caused us to reach our threshold for transitioning into the “red phase” of our reopening plan,” the district’s post said.
The county has 48 active coronavirus cases, according to its health department.
The district has about 1,600 students in a county with a population of about 11,000.
“The district will continue to remain transparent with our community and we will continue to take necessary precautions in order to maintain the health and safety of our students, their families, and our staff. Thank you for your patience and support during this trying time!”
Gov. Andy Beshear has been urging school districts across the state to start classes online ad delay in-person instruction until Sept. 28 at least. Many districts have but a few, including Green, haven’t. Some others are scheduled to start at least some i-person classes next week.
According to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department which covers Green ad nine other counties, said Green had 88.6 cases per 10,000 population, more than 10 points higher than the 75.6 rate for the 10-county district.