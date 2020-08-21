FCPS halts fall sports practices until board can meet Monday evening

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – On the heels of the KHSAA deciding to move forward with their fall sports schedule, the Fayette Co. Board of Education has decided to pause fall sports activities until the board can meet on Monday. Superintendent Manny Caulk says he wants to give school board members the opportunity to review existing safety plans and discuss the resumption of athletics further.

The safety of our students, staff and families will continue to be the primary consideration in everything we do,” Caulk said.

- Advertisement -

Sports teams across the state were given the green light to begin practice on Monday. The decision from the KHSAA to move forward were handed over to the Kentucky Department of Health and Governor’s office so they can give their approval. There was also a mention during the meeting that local school districts may also want to discuss how they want to move forward.

As it stands now, fall sports are allowed to begin practice on Monday. The fall sports of Field Hockey, Soccer, Volleyball, Cross Country, and Football can begin official practice August 24, with a restriction of 7.5 hours of practice during the first week (as previously approved by the Board) and full practice starting Monday, August 31. Competition for fall sports other than football are scheduled to begin September 7, football is tentatively set to begin September 11.