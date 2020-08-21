Emergency and rescue crews training in Wolfe County this weekend

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several police and rescue crews will take part in a search and rescue and medical training this weekend.
Wolfe County Search and Rescue says plans are set for RedAlert 20, which is the second annual Red River Gorge inter-agency SAR & Medical exercise.
People can expect to see significant emergency services activity in the area of Hwy 11 & 715 in Wolfe County on Saturday, including low-flying helicopters. Kentucky State Police, Powell County Search & Rescue, Red STAR- Red River Gorge Special Treatment, Access and Rescue, Daniel Boone National Forest are all involved.
According to the SAR team, signs will be posted in the area where the training is happening.
