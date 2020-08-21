Emergency and rescue crews training in Wolfe County this weekend

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several police and rescue crews will take part in a search and rescue and medical training this weekend.

Wolfe County Search and Rescue says plans are set for RedAlert 20 , which is the second annual Red River Gorge inter-agency SAR & Medical exercise.

People can expect to see significant emergency services activity in the area of Hwy 11 & 715 in Wolfe County on Saturday, including low-flying helicopters. Kentucky State Police, Powell County Search & Rescue, Red STAR- Red River Gorge Special Treatment, Access and Rescue, Daniel Boone National Forest are all involved.