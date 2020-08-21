Eastern Kentucky counties share $2.6 million for agriculture projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Press Release) – The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $2,686,989 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

The investments ad projects include:

KADF Meat Processing Investment Program

The KADF Meat Processing Investment Program was approved for an additional $500,000 in state funds to provide financial incentives for Kentucky meat processors to expand their operations to process more Kentucky beef, dairy, pork, lamb, sheep, goat and poultry products.

Meat Processing Investment Program – Level 3

Central KY Custom Meats Inc., located in Casey County, was approved for up to $225,000 in state funds as a forgivable loan to purchase processing and packaging equipment. The equipment will allow for an increase in processing capacity by one to two beef equivalents per day.

Meat Processing Investment Program – Level 2

Laird Meat Co. was approved for up to $19,358 in state funds to install a meat grinder and sausage stuffer for its USDA-inspected processing facility. Due to a high demand for processing, the Marshall County facility is looking to increase its ability to meet these needs.

Dennis Ray Wise, d/b/a Wise Meat Packing was approved for an additional $4,050 in state funds to purchase and install a patty attachment for the custom processing facility. The Taylor County facility is working to meet increased demand for their product as the pandemic continues.

Meat Processing Investment Program – Level 1

Moonlight Meat Processing Inc., located in Whitley County, was approved for incentives of up to $20,000 in state funds for processing above an established baseline for its operation and working to fulfill extreme demand.

Allen County

Allen County Conservation District was approved for up to $138,584 in Allen County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $3,000 for the 2020 program year. For more information, contact Brandy Jones at 859-237-3164 or brandy.jones@windstream.net.

Anderson County

Anderson County Farm Bureau was approved for up to an additional $20,500 in Anderson County funds for its 2020 CAIP. For more information, contact David Dennis at 502-472-4085 or dwdennis1955@gmail.com.

Barren County

Barren County Conservation District was approved for up to $346,292 in Barren County funds to administer CAIP for the 2020 program year with the maximum producer limit of $3,500 for Barren County farmers. For more information, contact Lindsie Logsdon at 270-590-4600 or barrenconservation@gmail.com.

Bourbon County

Bourbon County Fiscal Court was approved for up to $315,000 in Bourbon County funds for two programs. First, $300,000 was awarded to Bourbon County to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $2,500 for the 2020 program year. In addition, $15,000 was awarded to administer its DAR program at no cost to Bourbon County producers. For more information, contact Belinda Graves at 859-707-7893 or blgbag@yahoo.com.

Breathitt County

Breathitt County Farm Bureau was approved for up to $6,300 in Breathitt County funds to administer Youth. The maximum youth limit for Breathitt County youth is $1,500 for the 2020 program year. For more information, contact Holden Williams at 606-666-7675 or williamsfarms50@gmail.com.

Clinton County

Clinton County Farm Bureau was approved for up to an additional $110,000 in Clinton County funds for its 2019 CAIP. For more information, contact Pauline Conner at 606-387-6633 or crystal.irwin@kyfb.com.

Daviess County

The Daviess County Conservation District was approved for up to $20,000 in Daviess County funds to run its Youth Agriculture Production Cost-Share Program. The project will support youth in funding their agriculture projects.

The Daviess County Lions Club Fair Inc. was approved for $2,500 in Daviess County funds to help pay for premiums and awards for the 4-H and FFA categories at the Daviess County Fair.

Elliot County

Elliott County Conservation District was approved for up to $156,045 in Elliott County funds to administer CAIP. The maximum producer limit for Elliot County farmers is $3,000 for the 2020 program year. For more information, contact Brenda Fetters at 606-738-6222 or brendafetters@hotmail.com.

Fulton County

The Fulton County Board of Education was approved for up to $31,420 in state funds to build a new school greenhouse. The project will support students pursuing the horticulture college and career readiness pathway in middle school and high school.

Greenup County

Greenup County Conservation District was approved for up to $142,164 in Greenup County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $3,000 for the 2020 program year. For more information, contact Sherri McCarty at 606-473-3228 or gccd@windstream.net.

Knox County

Knox County Soil Conservation District was approved for up to $95,699 in Knox County funds to administer the CAIP program for the 2020 program year. Knox County producers’ maximum producer limit is $5,000 for the 2020 program year. For more information, contact Donna Roark at 606-546-3373 or donna.roark@usda.gov.

LaRue County

LaRue County Beef Cattle Association Inc. was approved for up to $106,000 in Larue County funds to administer the CAIP program. LaRue County producers are limited to a maximum of $3,000 for the 2020 program year. For more information on this project, contact Dyan Puckett at skywatch@scrtc.com.

Laurel County

Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association Inc. was approved for up to $165,000 in Laurel County funds to administer CAIP. The maximum producer limit for Laurel County farmers is $5,000 for the 2020 program year. For more information, contact Bobby Wells at 606-864-4167 or dl_ces_laurel@email.uky.edu.

McLean County

Green River Area Beef Improvement Group, Inc. was approved for up to $36,480 in McLean County funds to administer CAIP with the maximum producer limit of $5,000 for the 2020 program year. For more information, contact Stacy Marksberry at 270-929-0194 or grabig@bellsouth.net.

Owen County

Owen County 4-H Club Council, Incorporated was approved for up to $15,000 in Owen County funds to administer the Youth program for the 2020 program year. The maximum for youth in Owen County is $1,500. For more information, contact Chelsea Young at 502-484-5703 or chelseayoung@uky.edu.

Perry County

Perry County Conservation District was approved for up to an additional $3,000 in Perry County funds for its 2020 CAIP. For more information, contact Patricia Fugate at 606-435-1725 or patty.fugate@windstream.net.

Rockcastle County

Rockcastle County Conservation District was approved for up to an additional $133,955 in Rockcastle County funds for its 2020 CAIP. For more information, contact Sandy Whitaker at sandy.whitaker@ky.nacdnet.net.

Russell County

Russell County Conservation District was approved for up to $7,500 in Russell County funds to administer DAR with a $75 cost for bovine, $100 cost for equine and $60 cost for small animals for Russell County producers. For more information, contact Jennifer Hardwick at 270-343-3343 or jennifer.hardwick@ky.nacdnet.net.

Trigg County

Trigg County Soil Conservation District was approved for up to $67,142 in Trigg County funds to administer CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $5,000 for the 2020 program year. For more information, contact Susan Kyler at 270-522-3304 or susan.kyler@ky.nacdnet.net.

The County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP) provides farmers with incentives to allow them to improve and diversify their current production practices. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

The Deceased Farm Animal Removal Program (DAR) serves as a measure to facilitate the coordination of environmentally sound and cost-effective disposal of deceased livestock for Kentucky producers.

The Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (Youth) encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.