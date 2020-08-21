Deputy finds explosive device along with stolen car, Rhino

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Whitley County Sheriff’s deputy got a bit of a surprise when he came upon an explosive device while recovering stole property.
According to Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley, Sgt. Jonas Saunders charged 28-year-old Dustin Rains with wanton endangerment of a police officer ad receiving stole property after recovering 2004 Yamaha Rhino reported stole in Berea and a 2004 Buick reported stolen to the Kentucky State police.
While making the arrest at Rains’ house on Old Shriner School Road, Saunders found an explosive device. The KSP bomb squad was called in to dispose of the device.