Deputy finds explosive device along with stolen car, Rhino

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Whitley County Sheriff’s deputy got a bit of a surprise when he came upon an explosive device while recovering stole property.

According to Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley, Sgt. Jonas Saunders charged 28-year-old Dustin Rains with wanton endangerment of a police officer ad receiving stole property after recovering 2004 Yamaha Rhino reported stole in Berea and a 2004 Buick reported stolen to the Kentucky State police.

- Advertisement -

While making the arrest at Rains’ house on Old Shriner School Road, Saunders found an explosive device. The KSP bomb squad was called in to dispose of the device.