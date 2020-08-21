As DeJoy testifies before Congress, groups plan protests Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified today before a Senate committee ad will do so again Monday before a House committee, promising the Postal Service will meet its obligation during this fall’s elections.

His testimony comes as groups across the country plan rallies, including one Saturday in Lexington, to protest perceived efforts by DeJoy to dismantle the venerable but financially troubled service.

DeJoy told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee the agency will continue to prioritize ballots over other mail, as it has in past elections, expressing support for the practice of voting by mail. It was the first time he has publicly answered lawmakers’ questions about mail slowdowns attributed to his cost-cutting policies.

DeJoy, a former logistics executive and an ally of President Trump, announced Tuesday he would suspend those policies — including cutting overtime and prohibiting extra mail-delivery trips — and would halt the removal of mail-sorting machines and public mailboxes before Nov. 3. But DeJoy is also considering a massive overhaul of the agency after the vote, The Washington Post reported Thursday, in which the Postal Service would implement geographic pricing, reduce mail-delivery standards and increase prices. DeJoy also set to testify Monday before the House Oversight Committee with Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert M. Duncan.

The administration has removed letter sorters, limited overtime pay, reduced post office hours in changes critics have claimed will hamper by-mail voting in the November general election.

Meanwhile, people in Lexington and across the country are prepared to speak out, hosting a rally at 11 a.m. Saturday as part of what organizers call a nationwide day of action.

The rally will be at the postal facilities at 2041 Creative Drive in Lexington. For information, go to: https://www.savethepostoffice.net/event/save-the-post-office/127296/signup/?akid=&zip=&source=&s=

To promote safety given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the action will take place outdoors and have a physical distancing plan, and attendees will be asked to wear masks.

The events are organized by a coalition of groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, MoveOn, NAACP, RuralOrganizing.org, Service Employees International Union, Vets for the People, and the Working Families Party.