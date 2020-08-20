Woodford churches plan prayer gatherings for start of school

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – 2020 has required a lot of prayer so far. But more can’t hurt.
Tuesday, churches in Woodford County are gathering at different locations to pray for the start of a new school year for Woodford County students.
Schools start Aug. 26 with online classes for all students.
First Christian Church is organizing this event to pray for the Woodford County School System students, teachers, administrators, staff, bus drivers, cafeteria workers ad all others.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
The event is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Those interested are asked to meet at one of the following locations: Huntertown Elementary, Northside Elementary, Simmons Elementary, Southside Elementary, Woodford County Middle School, Woodford County High School, Safe Harbor Academy, Woodford County Board Office or The Bus Garage.
The following ministers will be at each location to lead prayer: Rev Kelly Langdon, St. Andrew’s Anglican Church at Huntertown Elementary, Rev. Derrick Sumerel, Versailles Church of Christ, at Safe Harbor Academy, Rev. Hannah McIntyre, Pisqah Presbyterian at Northside Elementary, Dr. Michael Cabell, Versailles Baptist Church at Woodford County Middle School, Eric Rice, Director of Children’s Ministry for Journey Church at Simmons Elementary, Rev. Tim Thompson, Versailles United Methodist Church at Southside Elementary, Zach Carmichael, Student Minister at Journey Church at Woodford County High School, Rev. Marcus Lynn, First Christian Church of Versailles at The Board Office, Sherry Williams, First Christian of Versailles, at the Bus Garage.