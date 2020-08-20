Road reopens after being closed due to fiery crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Old Frankfort Pike has reopened after parts of the roadway were shut down due to a fiery crash Thursday morning involving a garbage truck and a car.

It happened at the intersection of Old Frankfort Pike and Phillips Lane just before 6 A.M. Police closed the road from S. Forbes Rd. to New Circle Road for about an hour.

Police say a garbage truck was turning onto Old Frankfort Pike, when a car ran into the side of it. The car caught on fire, but it was only minor, according to the Lexington Police duty commander.

The garbage truck ended up over a tree and into a concrete wall.

The two people in the car were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the garbage truck was not hurt.