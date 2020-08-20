Morehead’s ‘Eagle Essentials’ readies for busy year

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some students may endure financial hardships that make it difficult for them to pursue higher education at Morehead State University due to the inability to afford adequate food and essential items.

This led MSU to create Eagle Essentials to provide students with everyday items at no cost, including non-perishable food items, hygiene products and school supplies.

For student convenience and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, MSU is announcing new hours of operation and safety procedures for Eagle Essentials access and donations:

Monday and Wednesday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday: 2-4 p.m.

Thursday: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

MSU students may stop by anytime during these hours to pick up food and toiletry items.

Students will be required to wear a mask or face-covering in accordance with MSU Student Face-Coverings Compliance. An Eagle Essentials attendant will supply a written list of available items.

After making selections, the attendant will bag up all items while wearing a mask, maintaining a minimum of six feet of social distance and following cleaning and safety protocols.

To donate items to Eagle Essentials, do so during the hours of operation. Monetary donations and gift cards are accepted, as well as non-perishable food and toiletry items.

The agency can’t accept items that are outdated or require laundry service. Payroll deduction is available for all faculty and staff who wish to donate.

For questions or emergency access to Eagle Essentials outside of operational hours, arrange an appointment by contacting Jane Tenyer at j.tenyer@moreheadstate.edu or call the Office of Student Activities at 606-783-2071.

To learn more about Eagle Essentials, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/eagle-essentials.