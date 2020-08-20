Man charged with three vehicle thefts in two days

UPDATE 11:56 PM: The Cincinnati Reds have announced they have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
https://twitter.com/reds/status/1296292420565585920?s=21
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an...
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Martin County man is accused of trying to run from police and escape while being taken to jail after investigators say he stole three vehicles in two days.
Deputies say 22-year old Casey Spence, of Tomahawk, is accused of stealing a motorcycle, a pickup truck and another vehicle dating back to last weekend.
Investigators say he tried to run from authorities after stealing a pickup truck in Lawrence County. They also say he threatened to kill the law enforcement officers involved after he gets out of jail.
And, deputies say after Spence was booked at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, he jumped a handrail and got into the driver’s side of the jail transport vehicle and tried to steal it before being pulled out of the vehicle by deputies.
He was finally jailed in the Big Sandy Detention Center on a series of charges.
