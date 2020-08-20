Laurel man busted on child pornography charges

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 32-year-old Laurel County man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Andrew Evans is charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

- Advertisement -

If convicted, the class D felonies carry from one to five years in prison.

Evans was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant Thursday at a residence in London. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSPs forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.