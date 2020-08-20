Keeneland releases Condition Book for Fall Meet, Breeders’ Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Keeneland has released the Condition Book for both its 2020 Fall Meet from Oct. 2-24 and the undercard stakes to be run during the Nov. 6-7 Breeders’ Cup World Championships.
During the 17-day Fall Meet, Keeneland will present 18 stakes worth a total of $4,775,000. The season opens with the prestigious Fall Stars Weekend. A total of 10 Fall Meet stakes are “Win and You’re In” events, part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge series of automatic qualifying races for the World Championships.
As the host site for the Breeders’ Cup, Keeneland has carded an additional eight undercard stakes worth $1 million to be held in conjunction with the World Championships.
Keeneland 2020 Breeders’ Cup Undercard Stakes Schedule: Nov. 6-7
|Date
|Stakes
|Division
|Distance
|Nov. 6
|$100,000 Nyquist
|2YO
|6½ Furlongs
|Nov. 6
|$100,000 Songbird
|2YO Fillies
|6½ Furlongs
|Nov. 6
|$100,000 Bryan Station
|3YOs
|1 1/8 Miles (T)
|Nov. 6
|$150,000 McConnell Springs
|3YO & Up, F&M
|6 Furlongs
|Nov. 6
|$200,000 Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (G2) (formerly Marathon)
|3YOs & Up
|1 5/8 Miles
|Nov. 7
|$150,000 Lafayette Presented by Keeneland Select
|3YO & Up
|7 Furlongs
|Nov. 7
|$100,000 Perryville
|3YO
|6 Furlongs
|Nov. 7
|$100,000 Qatar Fort Springs
|3YO Fillies
|6 Furlongs