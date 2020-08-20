For Big Blue Pantry, hunger doesn’t take a break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Affairs) — The University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Pantry will remain accessible this semester with minor adjustments to comply with social-distancing guidelines.

The mission of the Big Blue Pantry is to provide support and awareness for food insecure students across campus, as well as to educate the broader student population about hunger. Any UK student, with a valid UK ID, is eligible to receive goods from the pantry.

Adjustments to format include:

masks will be mandatory for entry;

having only one patron permitted in the space at a time;

staff working to keep interactions with patrons as low-touch as possible;

the pantry will continue to provide pre-packed bags to patrons; and

in addition to the pre-packed bag, patrons will have the option to add some additional items including perishable food and hygiene products.

Typical bag contents include:

variety canned vegetables;

canned protein (chicken, fish, pork, beef);

breakfast items (oatmeal, granola bars, cereal);

packaged fruit (fruit cups, applesauce, etc.);

variety bagged/boxed rice;

variety bagged/boxed pasta;

variety sauces and condiments;

variety seasonings and spices;

baking mixes (muffins, biscuits, pancakes, etc.);

macaroni, ravioli, soups;

peanut butter and jelly; and

variety cooking oil.

Specific bag contents will vary based on availability of items.

Add-on items include:

Perishable items: fruit (apples, bananas, oranges); vegetables (potatoes, carrots, celery); dairy (milk, butter, yogurt); eggs; and bread (loaf, tortillas, naan, etc.).

Hygiene items: toilet paper, paper towels, tissues; tooth brushes and tooth paste; deodorant; shampoo, conditioner, body wash; and hand soap and more.



Add-on options will vary based on item availability.

Hours of operation will be as follows:

Monday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 2 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 2 to 6 p.m.

Friday: 1 to 5 p.m.

The Big Blue Pantry is located in the White Hall Classroom Building lower level in room 025. If you are unable to stop by during the hours listed above, please send an email to schedule an appointment at bigbluepantry@gmail.com.

The Big Blue Pantry opened its doors in 2014, annually continuing to grow in number of visitors and meals provided. The pantry is funded by third parties and monetary donations.

To make a donation to the Big Blue Pantry Gift Fund, please visit this website. To learn more about the pantry, please visit https://www.uky.edu/concern/big-blue-pantry.