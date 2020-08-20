Clark County sheriff cleared to return to light duty after heart bypass

UPDATE 11:56 PM: The Cincinnati Reds have announced they have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
https://twitter.com/reds/status/1296292420565585920?s=21
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an...
UPDATE 11:56 PM: The Cincinnati Reds have announced they have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
https://twitter.com/reds/status/1296292420565585920?s=21
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an...
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Less than two weeks removed from quadruple bypass surgery, Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue says he’s been cleared to return to light duty next week.
Sheriff Perdue posted on his Facebook page Thursday that he had received a clean bill of health from his heart surgeon.
- Advertisement -
The post says his recovery is ahead of schedule. He was only hospitalized for three days following his procedure.
Sheriff Perdue’s Facebook post in its entirety is below:
Update Thursday : I saw my heart surgeon today and got a clean bill of health. I do not have to go back to him. Everything is great and I’ve been cleared to go back to work light duty next week. This just after 13 days from quadruple by pass surgery. My surgeon said I was ahead of schedule and I needed to get out of his office so he could see some sick people, lol. Thanks to everyone for the prayers, warm caring words , love and support. Special thanks to my wife Tammy and my family for takin such good care of me. They kept me sane and occupied while I was sitting at home quarantined and bored to death. God has watched over me and I love you all for your concern and support. Berl
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.